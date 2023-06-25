Man jailed for kidnapping, assault, fleeing deputies in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Utah, June 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman who had a protective order against him.

Justin Edward Jaramillo, 42, also fled Emery County Sheriff deputies at more than speeds exceeding 100 mph, his charging documents say.

On Thursday, June 22, at about 1:55 a.m.. someone reported seeing a man “shoving a female victim into a white Honda Pilot at West Winds Truck Stop, at 1055 E. Main St., Green River,” Jaramillo’s charging documents say.

The officer spotted a vehicle matching the same description at 2490 E. Main.

“I activated my emergency overhead lights to perform a traffic stop,” the affidavit says.

The driver turned around in a gas station and returned to Main Street, “and rapidly accelerated westbound on Main Street. I pursued the vehicle west bound. The vehicle did in excess of 100mph in a 40mph zone through Green River.”

“The vehicle then entered I-70 west bound at mile post 160. Speeds were in excess of 113mph in an 80 mph zone. “

The Honda exited Interstate 70 at mile post 116, then ran a stop sight and I pursued the vehicle west bound until the vehicle exited I-70 at mile post 116 ran a stop sign, then returned to I-70.

“The vehicle did several rapid lane changes and weaved in and out of traffic while I pursued,” the reporting deputy wrote. “The vehicle was then spiked and stopped at about mile post 90 west bound I-70. I pursued the vehicle for approximately 80-90 miles.”

Jaramillo was placed in custody.

“When myself and other officers made contact with the victim she was lying in the rear of the vehicle. The victim stated ‘He took me!’ Later the

Victim stated that Mr. Jaramillo had ‘strangled her’ and that she had lost consciousness. The victim had visible red marks on her neck and throat.”

The woman was taken to the hospital, and in a second interview, said that “Jaramillo had choked her and placed his hand over her mouth and nose. The victim had a protective order against Mr. Jaramillo at the time of arrest. Mr. Jaramillo also had active NCIC warrants for assault and failure to appear.”

Jaramillo was booked in to the Emery County Jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault produces loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officers signaling to stop, a third-degree felony

Violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without license or registration, suspended or revoked, a class C misdemeanor

Jaramillo was ordered to be held without bail.