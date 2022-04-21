Man jailed for stabbing acquaintance at Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man Thursday in Pioneer Park.

Officer responded to the westside park at 12:43 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

“Officers and paramedics responded to a nearby business and located the victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper body,” an SLCPD statement says. “Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.”

After broadcasting the suspect’s description, responding officers quickly located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Makuthe Deng, and took him into custody.

“Based on the preliminary information, the men, who are acquaintances, got into an altercation and Deng allegedly stabbed the victim,” the statement says.

Officers transported Deng to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on charges of aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, public urination, and public intoxication.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this case as it develops.