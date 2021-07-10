Man jailed in Ogden for lewdness, intoxication

OGDEN, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Ogden Friday and charged with lewdness, intoxication and for “being a pedestrian on a roadway” after police say he walked onto Washington Boulevard shirtless, with his “pants pulled to his ankles.”

The man faces those three misdemeanor charges in the case after he was arrested Friday afternoon by an officer of the Ogden Police Department.

“On 07/08/2021 at approximately 0408, I arrive at 3306 Washington Blvd. (Days Inn) in relation to a reported lewdness,” the officer wrote in the suspect’s probable cause statement. The man “… was walking around naked, causing a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, I observed (the man) in the middle of Washington Blvd., with no shirt on, and his pants pulled to his ankles… Southbound traffic was stopped, due to (him) being in the middle of the road, and there were multiple vehicles attempting to travel southbound, but had to stop.”

The suspect was taken into custody, and medical personal checked him on scene.

“I spoke with the complainant, who informed me that he heard from a tenant inside the hotel that (the suspect) was high on spice. (The suspect) was profusely sweating, screaming uncontrollably, and could not stay still.”

Once cleared by medical staff, the man was transported to the Weber County jail, where he was booked.

Bail was set at $1,010. As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect remained in custody.