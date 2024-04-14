Man jailed in Salt Lake City after alleged kidnapping, sexual abuse of teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 69-year-old man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, forcible abuse, and obstruction of justice after a woman texted friends last week saying she was in a stranger’s vehicle and did not know where she was.

Arnold Gonzales was arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping and object rape, first degree felonies; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor..

Salt Lake City police were alerted on April 11, and responded to an area the 18-year-old woman’s family provided by using her phone tracker.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and found the woman in the passenger seat with her clothing unzipped. Gonzales and the passenger were separated, and interviewed. The woman told officers Gonzales had unzipped part of her clothing and touched her underneath it, Gonzales’ affidavit says.

“She stated that she did not know Arnold and when she walked past his vehicle, she was dizzy and did not know how, but she ended up in his car,” the affidavit says. “The victim stated that once inside the vehicle Arnold made her smoke marijuana and he touched her.”

The woman said she asked Arnold to stop touching her and to take her home, and he would not, she said.

“The victim stated that Arnold stopped the vehicle and she tried to get out, but he refused to let her out of the vehicle and made her smoke more marijuana.”

The woman said Gonzales continued to drive around and touch her for about an hour, and said he was going to take her to his house and have sex with her, the affidavit says.

Post Miranda, Arnold told police he saw the unknown woman near some railroad tracks “and he offered to give her a ride to help her out. Arnold stated that the female spoke to him about sexual things, but that he did not try anything.”

He said that later, when the woman wanted to exit the vehicle, he did not allow it because they were in a dangerous area.

“A warrant was obtained for Arnold’s buccal swabs and swabs from underneath his fingernails,” the affidavit says. “Arnold was informed that this warrant was being obtained and that he was not able to wash his hands currently.

“After being informed that his fingers would be swabbed for DNA,” Gonzales was allegedly observed dipping his fingers into his cup of water., the probable cause statement said. He “was further observed wiping his hands on his pants and biting his fingernails,” according to the PC statement.

Gonzales is currently being held without bail.