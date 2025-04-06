Man jailed in SLC for alleged automobile homicide, DUI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening for alleged automobile homicide and driving under the influence after a traffic collision that left a man dead and his juvenile daughter injured.

Colby William Bia was arrested at 7:35 p.m., according to court documents.

Bia “was driving his vehicle through an intersection when third party witnesses stated he ran a red light and T-boned a vehicle,” his court document says.

The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle hit was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“The passenger of the vehicle, the deceased victim’s juvenile daughter, sustained substantial injury and was transported to the hospital,” the arrest document says

When officers contacted Bia, “multiple open containers of alcohol were located on the passenger floorboard. (Bia) exhibited slurred speech, trouble balancing when standing, had an odor of alcohol coming from his person, and had bloodshot and glossy eyes.”

Bia has warrants for his arrest for DUI offenses, and has multiple convictions for DUI in the past 10 years, the SLCPD officer’s statement says. It adds that Bia “is an alcohol restricted driver who also had a suspended driver license.”

Bia refused to submit to a blood draw, the statement says, and became combative when a warrant was granted for the draw. He “resisted officers and was forcibly restrained to effect the warranted blood draw,” his arrest document says.

“During the resistance, an officer sustained minor injury to the right arm, just above the elbow. (Bia) was placed in a WRAP restraint to control his resistive behavior. It was also determined that (Bia) stated he did have alcohol to drink at work prior to driving and that he knew that he is DUI.”

Bia was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Automobile homicide, a second-degree felony

Negligently operating with injury — two+ DUI priors in 10 years, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended/revoked/disqualified license for qualifying circumstances, a class B misdemeanor

Interfering with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Traffic control signal violations, an infraction

Bia was ordered held without bail.