Man jailed in Utah County after allegedly found with cocaine, grocery bag of cash, 30 pounds fentanyl

MURRAY, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was booked into the Utah County jail Thursday after he was allegedly found with 30 pounds of fentanyl pills, along with cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Gustavo Flores-Hernandez, whose address is in Murray, was arrested after a narcotics warrant was issued and the items were found. His arrest documents were filed by an officer of the American Fork Police Department who was serving as a member of the Utah County Major Crimes Unit.

“Detectives searched the apartment and located approximately 30 pounds of fentanyl pills, distributable amounts of cocaine, and large quantities of cash,” the affidavit says.

“Detectives located a Honduran passport for Gustavo Flores-Hernandez in the bedroom which appeared to be the only occupied room of the apartment. Detectives located Gustavo entering the apartment and took him into custody,” the statement says.

“Gustavo had a grocery bag full of large quantities of cash as well as fentanyl pills inside the bag of cash. Gustavo is here in the United States illegally with no legitimate means of work. Gustavo was transported and booked into Utah County Jail.”

He was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Money laundering, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Flores-Hernandez was ordered held without bail.