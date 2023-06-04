Man jailed in Weber County after allegedly fleeing, assaulting North Ogden police officers

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted after a domestic violence report was arrested after police say he climbed through his car’s sunroof to escape officers, then climbed on top of a camper in an attempt to hide.

McKensie Bryant, 32, was booked into jail Sunday on suspicion of:

Two counts of assault on a peace officer/military produces death/injury, a second-degree felony

Fail to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Criminal trespass, notice against entry, a class B misdemeanor

The incident started at 10:18 p.m. Saturday on Mountain Road in North Ogden when officers approached a red sedan seen driving into the driveway. A bystander in Ogden had reported seeing the driver strike his female passenger, arrest documents say.

The responding North Ogden police officer called for backup.

“We moved up the driveway together in our marked police vehicles,” the affidavit says. “As we got closer, I was able to see a red passenger car with a male driver inside. I immediately recognized the male as (McKensie) Bryant” from a previous incident, the statement says.

“McKensie remained in his seat, but I could see that his eyes were scanning quickly. Officer Mueller and I came to a stop directly in front of (Bryant’s) car. I put my car in park and as I was beginning to exit the vehicle, (Bryant) started accelerating and rammed the car in between mine and Officer Mueller’s car. I could hear (Bryant) still trying to accelerate past our cars but (he) was stuck.

“At this point, I started yelling at (Bryant to) get out of the car. (He) exited the car through a sunroof and started running towards a large garage opening with a camping trailer inside. Officer Bergstrom was repeatedly yelling verbal commands at (Bryant) to stop running.

“At one point, Officer Bergstrom was able to grab hold of (Bryant) but (he) resisted and dragged Officer Bergstrom with him and to the ground. (Bryant) got loose of Officer Bergstrom’s grasp and hid behind a trailer.”

The officer then saw Bryant climb on top of the camper, the statement says.

“All officers staged back and far away from the trailer so we could see the top of the camper trailer until negotiations were made with (Bryant) and he was taken into custody.”

Bryant had previously trespassed on the property and had been made aware at that time that he was trespassing, the statement says, “and was therefore criminally trespassing on the property at the time of this incident.”

“As a result of (Bryant’s) reckless actions with his car and during fleeing, Officer Bergstrom and Mueller were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital emergency room.”

Bryant was ordered held without bail in the Weber County jail.