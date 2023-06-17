Man jailed on suspicion of severe child abuse in Salt Lake City

Notice: This article contains descriptions of graphic violence; viewer discretion in advised.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was booked into jail Friday for three counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, after a child left in his custody for six weeks was found severely injured.

Suspect Anthony Thomas, 29, was ordered held without bail.

The boy’s mother had left the boy, of early grade school age, in Thomas’ care on May 5, says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

On Thursday, June 15, she picked up her son. She noticed he “had burns in various stages of healing all over (his) body, to include his back, buttocks, fingers, face, head, and stomach. The RP (reporting party) called police, and (her son) was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.”

Medical personnel determined the boy “had chemical burns to his eyes damaging his retinal (area) and limiting his vision in addition to the numerous burn marks.”

The mother said when she dropped her son off with Thomas, her child “was only missing one tooth on the top of his mouth but was now missing numerous teeth on the top and bottom of his mouth. When asked what happened to his teeth while at the hospital, (the child) stated the A/P (arrested party) kicked them.”

Post Miranda, Thomas told officers he had been the child’s only caregiver since May 5, his probable cause statement says. Thomas stated that after the child soiled his pants, Thomas was stern with him and demanded he take a bath, showing the boy how to plug the drain, then left the room.

Thomas said he returned later and took the boy out of the water, “and noticed he was burned from how hot the shower water was to include both of his eyes being severely swollen, almost shut.”

Thomas told police he noticed burn blisters on the boy, “but did not take him to seek medical care because he couldn’t get a hold of the mom and admitted to being scared that (the boy) was in his custody when the burns occurred.”

Asked about chemical burns to the child’s eyes, “A/P said he forgot to tell me that he did spray (the boy) on his body with a bleach soap and water mixture when he was giving (the boy) a shower a couple days later.”

Thomas said he sprayed the bleach mixture on the back of the boy’s head, but not on his face. Charging documents note that chemical burns were found only on the boy’s face.

Thomas’ affidavit said additional charges are being considered.