Man killed, BIA officer injured in exchange of gunfire at Uintah County motel

BALLARD, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died and a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire at a Uintah County motel early Friday.

Deputies were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to reports of a fight at a motel at an undisclosed address in Ballard, according to a news release from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

“While en route to the location, deputies requested assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they encountered a male subject in a room where the disturbance was reported,” the release states.

“The man produced a firearm and shot at least one round at officers, striking a BIA officer in his ballistic vest. Multiple law enforcement officers then returned fire, striking the subject multiple times.”

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured BIA officer also was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting, the news release states.