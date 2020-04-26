Man killed in ATV rollover in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another seriously injured after an ATV rollover in Tooele County Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Five Mile Pass at about 7 p.m., Sgt. David Bleazard of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.

Passersby came upon the wrecked Can-Am and called authorities, Bleazard said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was flown to an area hospital by AirMed helicopter

Both men were wearing seat belts, Bleazard added.

The deceased man has not been identified pending identification of family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.