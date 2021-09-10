Man killed in Cache County farming accident

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a farming accident in Cache County on Thursday afternoon.

“At approximately 4:49 p.m., Pubic Safety dispatch received a call regarding a farming accident at 574 W. 6800 North in Cache County, just north of Smithfield,” said a news release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men had been working on a piece of farm equipment and were underneath it.

“The engine was running, but a park brake had been applied,” the news release added. “One of the two men had their 3-year-old child with them, and had left the child in the cab of the farm equipment while they worked underneath it.”

The child got down, and in so doing, stepped on the hydrostatic pedal causing the vehicle to lurch forward.

“One of the male individuals was caught by the tire and was run over by the farm equipment, resulting in crushing injuries that were immediately fatal,” the news release said. “The victim was a 35-year-old male from Newton. His name is not being released pending notification of his family.”

