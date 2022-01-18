Man killed in Carbon County rollover

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Monday in a single vehicle rollover in Carbon County.

The accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on State Route 6, near mile post 215. A red Ford Escort was traveling west when it passed two westbound vehicles using the westbound emergency lane.

“It lost control and spun out, crossing two lanes of west bound traffic, a center lane and two eastbound lanes,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement said of the Escort. “It then went off the west side of the roadway and rolled, coming to rest at the right of way fence.

“The driver was not belted and was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries on scene. No other vehicles involved in the incident. Final identification hasn’t been made. The right eastbound lane was closed for approximately two hours.”