Man killed in crash near Hill Air Force Base in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, March 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was killed in a traffic accident near Hill Air Force Base in Layton Tuesday afternoon.

Police investigators said the crash happened on State Route 193 about 1:30 p.m. when a westbound pickup truck on State Route 193 at approximately 1:30 turned southbound onto 725 West and collided with an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was declared deceased on scene, while the man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released pending notification of family.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

