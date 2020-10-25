Man killed in crash on SR-112 between Tooele, Grantsville

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died in a crash on State Route 112 between Grantsville and Tooele Sunday morning.

A vehicle that was eastbound lost control and slid into oncoming westbound traffic at approximately 8 a.m., according to Tooele City Police Department officials.

The vehicle that slid was then struck by an SUV.

The driver of the car that lost control, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene. He has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital; his condition is not known.

An investigation is underway but initial information indicates the incident may have been weather-related.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.