Man killed in hit and run near downtown Salt Lake City, police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public for tips to help it find a vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Monday on the near west side.

“We are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened today around 8:50 a.m. near 551 W. 300 South,” a statement from the SLCPD says.

“Officers on a nearby, unrelated call heard the crash. Despite those officers immediately rendering aid, the victim died on scene.”

The involved driver fled the scene, the statement says.

“We are currently looking for a silver 2013 Subaru Impreza station wagon with heavy front-end damage.”

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.

The area of 300 South between 500 West and 600 West will be closed for several hours while the investigation is conducted, the SLCPD statement says.