Man killed in Kane County rollover

KANE COUNTY, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday in a single vehicle rollover crash in Kane County, just north of the Utah/Arizona border.

A statement from the Utah Department of Public safety says the accident happened at about 12:26 p.m. when the vehicle, a 1998 Dodge Durango, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 89, left the right side of the roadway.

“The vehicle came back on to the roadway and then over corrected back to the right causing the vehicle to roll,” the Utah DPS statement says. “The vehicle came to rest on its top, blocking the southbound lane of travel.

“The male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected when the vehicle rolled, he was pronounced dead on scene. The southbound lane of travel was closed for approximately three hours.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional details as they become available.