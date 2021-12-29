Man killed in North Logan auto-pedestrian crash

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in North Logan Tuesday evening.

“At approximately 6:43 p.m. dispatch received a report of an auto vs. pedestrian accident just north of 2500 N. Main Street, North Logan,” said a statement on Facebook from North Park Police Department.

“Initial callers to dispatch indicated an adult male walked into the northbound lane of travel at which time he was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses on scene told responding officers the male was not in a crosswalk when the accident occurred.”

The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. An official cause of death will be determined by the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, the statement said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“At this time the investigation into the accident is ongoing and the identity of the deceased male will not be released pending notification of his immediate family,” the statement said.

“North Park Police would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners with Logan City Police, Cache County Sheriff’s Department, USU Police, and Utah Highway Patrol for their professional response and assistance in this investigation. Our thoughts are with all those involved and for the family and friends of the deceased.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.