Man killed in officer-involved shooting after entering Hurricane family’s home; police K-9 stabbed, in critical condition

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A stranger who walked into a Hurricane family’s home Monday night was shot and killed by police, while a police K-9 was critically injured after being stabbed.

“A resident and three other family members were uninjured in the incident,” police say.

According to a Hurricane Police Department news release, the situation began to unfold about 7:22 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the area of the Hurricane Cemetery “to find a male that said he was being threatened.”

When police made contact with the man, “he started yelling in Spanish” and “drove his car at the officers,” the press release said.

A “short pursuit ensued and was terminated within one minute due to safety concerns.”

The suspect was spotted a short while later, “driving very slowly and erratically near 700 W. State St. making numerous abrupt U-turns,” police said.

“The subject caused a traffic accident with another passing motorist causing substantial damage to both vehicles and then went off the road before coming to a stop due to the vehicle damage.”

Officers soon found the abandoned vehicle, but the suspect had vanished.

“A short time later officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 2460 West and 250 North. The resident said a man in his mid 40’s that was speaking Spanish had just walked into their home.”

After police entered the residence “it was reported that shots had been fired, and the suspect was fatally shot and a police K-9 was critically injured,” police said.

“The suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time until after family members can be contacted.

“The police K-9 is currently in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck and is being transported to Las Vegas for emergency medical care.”

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force, along with officers from the Hurricane City Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased. And our hearts and prayers are currently with our K-9 that was injured and his partner and family as we all are hoping for the best possible outcome.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.