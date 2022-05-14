Man killed in Ogden auto-pedestrian accident

OGDEN, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden say a man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night.

According to a statement by Ogden PD, officers were called to the scene in the 2800 block of Washington Blvd. about 10:22 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was walking eastbound across Washington Boulevard when he was struck mid-block by a southbound vehicle.

The man was transported to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden where he was pronounced dead, the OPD statement said.

Police said the victim, whose name has yet to be released, was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver who struck him stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

