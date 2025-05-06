Man killed in Orem area officer-involved shooting

OREM, Utah, May 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed late Monday night in an officer-involved shooting in Orem.

According to a news release posted on the Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s website:

“On 05/05/2025 at about 1130 PM, the Utah County Major Crimes task force was serving a search warrant in the area of 800 East 400 North in Orem

“During the service of the search warrant, shots were fired, and a suspect was injured. Law Enforcement quickly began to render live saving measures to the suspect and called for an ambulance. Orem EMS arrived and took over lifesaving measures of the suspect, who was later pronounced deceased on scene.”

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, the online news release said.

Officers from the Orem Police Department were also on scene when the search warrant was being executed.

An early morning statement posted on social media by Orem PD said, OPD officers were responding to a call for an agency assist by the Utah County Major Crimes Unit “when shots were fired by the Utah County Major Crimes Unit.”

The “Utah County officer involved critical incident team was contacted to conduct an investigation,” the Orem PD statement said.