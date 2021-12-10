Man killed in shooting outside Salt Lake City convenience store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting outside a convenience store at 310 South 900 East.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the scene Friday at 1:02 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people administering first-aid to a man in a Maverik store parking lot.

Police took over lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot at last once during an altercation with a lone suspect who remains at large.

The victim’s identity has yet be released.

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-226389.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.