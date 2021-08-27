Man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Centerville early Friday morning.

At approximately 6:42 a.m., a red Chevy Monte Carlo was driving northbound on Legacy Highway at mile marker 7, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The vehicle went off the road to the right striking a medal barrier then rolling several times,” the statement said. “The driver and only person in the vehicle was ejected.”

Medical personnel transported him to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.