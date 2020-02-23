Man killed in single-vehicle rollover on SR-6 near Hinckley

HINCKLEY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 6 near Hinckley in Millard County Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said another driver discovered the crash on eastbound SR-6 at approximately 7:15 a.m., but it’s thought the incident occurred earlier than that.

It’s not clear at this early stage what caused the crash, but it appears the driver left the road and then most likely overcorrected, which caused his vehicle to roll.

The man, who is from Delta, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.