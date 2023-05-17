Man killed in Tooele County collision between dump truck, SUV

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead after a Tooele County collision between a dump truck and an SUV.

UDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:18 p.m., saying it happened at milepost 61 (Village Boulevard) on southbound State Route 36. The right lane was closed for the investigation, the tweet says. It was still closed at 5:04 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily in a text.

The collision happened right at the SR-66 intersection with Village Boulevard, Roden wrote.

“A dump truck hit a Chevy Tahoe that was trying to turn,” Roden said in the text. “The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was killed in the crash. The driver was an adult male.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.