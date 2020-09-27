Man killed in Wasatch County motorcycle crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wasatch County Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was with a group of other motorcycles eastbound on State Route 35 at mile marker 19, 15 miles east of Woodland, at 12:41 p.m., said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The rider failed to negotiate a left hand curve, went off the roadway, and succumbed to injuries received in the crash even with a helmet and protective gear,” the post said.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.