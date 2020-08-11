Man killed in Weber County construction accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a Weber County construction accident Tuesday morning.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cortney Ryan told Gephardt Daily the accident occurred just after 9:40 a.m. in the area of 5800 W. 1100 South, in an unincorporated area of the county south of Warren.

Ryan said the man was working on a pipeline project and was in a trench when he was crushed by the bucket of an large excavator.

His coworkers called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures, which were taken over by first responders, Ryan said. A medical helicopter was en route to the scene when the man was pronounced dead.

Weber Fire District, the Ogden Fire Department and a heavy rescue truck from Riverdale also responded to the scene.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident along with the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was working for a private company, Ryan said.

His identity was not released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.