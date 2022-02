WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a rollover accident in West Jordan.

Police say they were called to the scene at 7800 South Mountain View Corridor around 11:30 Saturday night.

According to West Jordan Police Sgt. Doug Saunders, when first responders got there, they found the wreckage “quite a distance” from the road and the driver already deceased.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.