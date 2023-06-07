Man killed, police officer injured in shooting outside Ogden apartments

OGDEN, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed and a police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire outside an Ogden apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a protective order violation at Washington Park Apartments, 170 N. Washington Blvd., just south of Ogden-Weber Technical College.

“Upon arrival, one of our officers encountered a male suspect who was armed with a gun,” Ogden City Police Deputy Chief Jake Sube said. “An exchange of gunfire ensued between the officer and the suspect due to the seriousness of the situation.”

Additional officers responded to the scene, leading to “multiple rounds” being fired between the man and police, Sube said.

“Unfortunately, one of our officers was struck by gunfire,” he said.

That officer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, Sube said. The armed man was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

“It is important to note that this situation was highly chaotic and rapidly evolving, leading to the involvement of multiple officers discharging firearms during the incident,” Sube said.

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force investigates the shooting, he said.

“We are committed to ensuring a comprehensive, unbiased and transparent investigation. It is important to gather all the facts before we make any further statements or draw conclusions at this time. We have very limited additional information as the investigation is ongoing,” Sube said.

The deputy chief also praised his officers for their “immense bravery” during the shooting.

“They faced significant danger and acted swiftly and decisively to protect the public,” Sube said. “Their actions demonstrated the professionalism and courage that our officers exhibit every day.”

Ogden-Weber Technical College was locked down for about an hour due to the shooting, officials said.