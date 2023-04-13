Man killed when car crashes into Tibble Fork River in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, April 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died at the scene when his car crashed into Utah County’s Tibble Fork River, and landed top-side down.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, and found the 2016 Audi S4 that had crashed “upside down in the Tibble Fork River with the occupant still in the vehicle. Upon arrival on SR-92 near milepost 9, troopers found that medical personnel were already on the scene and attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle.

“Despite the best efforts of responders, the 56-year-old male driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was pronounced deceased on the scene. It is believed that the driver was traveling too fast and failed to negotiate a curve based on witness information from up the canyon.”

The crash resulted in lane closures for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available, the UHP statement says.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the driver during this difficult time.”

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.