Man killed while riding electric scooter in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed while riding an electric scooter in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday.

The victim was traveling eastbound on 600 South in the area of 500 East when he reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a vehicle traveling north on 500 East that had the right of way, Salt Lake City Police Det. Marie Stewart told Gephardt Daily.

The man in his early 40s was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The scooter the man was riding was electric, but not motorized, Stewart said; it was privately owned and was not a rental.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family members.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Stewart said the road will be closed until approximately 3 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.