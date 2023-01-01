Man killed, woman critically injured in hit-and-run crashes in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a series of hit-and-run crashes Saturday night in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton said a man driving a stolen truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash two other vehicles near 3100 South and Redwood Road about 8:30 p.m.

The truck continued southbound on Redwood Road to 4100 South, where witnesses told police it ran a red light and crashed into two pedestrians and another vehicle, Brinton said. In all, the truck hit or caused crashes involving six other vehicles.

One pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brinton said. No other information about the man was released Saturday night. The other pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

The crash at 4100 South “essentially kind of caused a chain reaction involving other three or four other vehicles,” Brinton told Gephardt Daily.

One woman in a vehicle hit at 4100 South was transported by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

A 2-year-old in the vehicle with the woman was unharmed, Brinton said. Police were working to contact family members for the 2-year-old, he said.

Several others involved in the multi-car crash sustained minor injuries, including one person with a broken arm, he said.

The driver of the truck fled on foot following the crashes at 4100 South, Brinton said. He was later spotted and taken into custody by Taylorsville police officers who were responding to an unrelated incident in the area.

“[They] saw the male flee the scene, and they gave a foot chase and were able to catch up to him and take him into custody,” Brinton said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.