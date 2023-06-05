Man killed, woman critically injured in Murray motorcycle crash

MURRAY, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of 4500 South and State Street, officials said. The motorcycle was headed south on State Street at the time of the crash.

The male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle both were transported to an area hospital, where the man later died, Murray spokeswoman Kristen Reardon told Gephardt Daily. The woman was in critical condition Sunday night, Reardon said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was cooperating with police, she said.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while officials investigate the crash.