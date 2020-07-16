Man killed, woman hospitalized after car hits tandem bike in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday after a car collided with the tandem bicycle the victims were riding.

The accident happened at about 5:46 a.m. on westbound State Route 201 at about 9200 West in Magna. The area had minimal lighting, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The driver of the white sedan told UHP officers the bicycle turned into the lane where he was driving, and he didn’t have time to react..

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Westbound lanes of SR-201 were closed for several hours, but has reopened.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.