Man killed, woman injured in Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon after their car left Interstate 80 in Tooele County and rolled multiple times.

The 45-year-old man and the 40-year-old woman were eastbound at about 4:26 p.m. near mile marker 57, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason, their gray Infiniti left the roadway on the left (north) side, and “rolled multiple times and landed in the eastbound lanes,” UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“One of the occupants (adult male) was ejected and pronounced deceased. The other occupant was transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” Roden said.

“Witnesses reported the vehicle was driving reckless and at a high rate of speed before rolling. It’s unknown who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash at this time. SBI and MCIT have been contacted and are assisting with the investigation.”

Lane restrictions were lifted by about 9 p.m.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.