Man leads police on chase on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake County after being found asleep in vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man led police on a chase on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake County after being found asleep in his vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Domingo Moreno Zamudio, 25, is facing charges of:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

DUI of alcohol with BAC at or over 0.05, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction

Standing or parking vehicle on controlled-access highway, an infraction

On Wednesday at approximately 10:20 p.m., the arresting officer responded to a car that was blocking traffic at 2300 East I-80 westbound, the statement said.

“I arrived on scene as the car was blocking the lane with no traffic able to get around,” the statement added. “I approached on the driver side and noted a male asleep in the driver seat who was the only occupant in the car. I knocked on the window and was unable to wake him right away. I was able to wake him and get him to roll the window down.”

The arresting officer told Zamudio to move his car out of traffic; the suspect began to drive, but would not pull over, the statement said. He continued through a construction zone where there was only one lane open.

“Once outside the construction zone the driver sped up to around 80 mph and would not stop as I was directly behind him with lights and siren,” the statement said. “The car continued onto I-15 northbound and would not stop. The car drifted in and out of its

lane multiple times.”

The suspect vehicle exited at 600 South and the pursuit was terminated. The driver was then boxed in by officers and subsequently arrested.

“I noted several indicators of impairment including the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids and relaxed facial features,” the statement said. “Miranda rights were read and the driver asked for his lawyer. No field tests

were performed for this reason.”

The driver was placed under arrest for DUI and submitted to a breath test which showed a .152 blood alcohol content. A records check showed that Zamudio was an alcohol restricted driver.

He was later ordered to be released with conditions.