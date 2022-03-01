Man lying in West Valley City street dead after being pinned by passing vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian incident in West Valley City.

WVCPD Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily first responders were called to 4000 West near 4500 South around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When police and medics arrived they found a person pinned beneath a vehicle.

According to Merritt, a driver heading southbound on 4000 West noticed what he thought was a person lying in northbound lanes of traffic. The driver had made a U-turn to investigate when a northbound vehicle hit the person lying in the road and dragged them approximately 200 feet, Merritt said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was not carrying an ID and that a fingerprint scan was being used try and determine the individual’s identity.

Why they were lying in the street to begin is under investigation.

The driver who was involved in the incident was cooperating with police, Merritt said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.