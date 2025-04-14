Man missing after day trip to Coral Pink Sand Dunes found deceased

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A family member of missing man Neal Mower said the Kane County Sheriff‘s Office has confirmed that Mower’s body has been located.

Mower, 68, was last seen Thursday, and had bought a day pass to Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, west of Kanab. His truck and trailer were located in a parking lot there, but his 4-wheeler was not.

Officials began helicopter searches, and today confirmed to a family member that the body of Mower had been located, that person posted on social media.

A Kane County Sheriff official said more information is being prepared for a news release.