Man on Amtrak train near Salt Lake City arrested for allegedly making bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat on an Amtrak train near Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Demond Oran Alexander, 45, is facing charges of:

Making a false alarm, weapon of mass destruction related, a second-degree felony

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Alexander wrote a note stating: “My name is Bombman. This train will explode upon arrival. Salt Lake City,” and dropped it front of the conductor of the train, the statement said.

The suspect was taken into custody and after being read his Miranda rights, allegedly admitted that he had written the note and dropped it in front of the conductor.

Officials found an identification card that did not belong to Alexander in his wallet.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was subsequently ordered to be released with conditions.