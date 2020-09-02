Man on bicycle transported to hospital after being struck by car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police responded Tuesday night to the scene of an accident in which a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 1300 East and Vine Street (6100 South).

The collision occurred just before 8:30 p.m. as the adult male was crossing the street against the light, Murray Police Sgt. R. Huff said. The man was transported to the hospital.

“He had some broken bones, but it doesn’t appear to be life-threatening,” Huff told Gephardt Daily.

He said the driver remained on scene and was not cited because the bicyclist was at fault for crossing on a red light.

A similar accident occurred Monday night in Salt Lake City, when a man on a bicycle towing a small trailer was struck by a vehicle as he crossed State Street near 1700 South.

The man was up and walking around, Salt Lake City police said, but he was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

In that incident, the man on the bike was crossing diagonally from east to west against traffic when he was hit, and investigators determined that he was at fault.