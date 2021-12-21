Man on offender registry arrested for offering Richfield High student money for her underwear

RICHFIELD, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender was booked into the Sevier County jail Monday after police say he allegedly offered a Richfield High student leaving cheer practice money to remove her underwear in his presence.

The female student told school officials that on Dec. 15, she had left practice and returned to her vehicle in the school parking lot when the suspect, who was parked next to her in a pickup truck, asked for her underwear.

The assistant principal gave the investigating officer a surveillance image of the suspect’s older-model red Ford pickup.

Officials began to investigate suspect Christopher Todd Peck, 42, who was involved in an incident the previous month, and who had a red Ford pickup. The victim identified Peck as the suspect from a provided photo.

In an interview with investigators, the female victim told officers she was walking back to her vehicle with two backpacks, and put them in the back of her vehicle before getting into the driver’s seat and putting the car in drive.

“The victim said … she noticed the male in the truck next to her started knocking on his window pointing down. The victim stated she figured he was going to tell her that she had dropped something, so she rolled her window down a couple inches. The victim stated the male subject said, ‘If I gave you $30 would you give me the panties your wearing right now?’

“The victim stated she thought she misunderstood him so she said, ‘What?’ The victim stated the male subject repeated it again, saying he would give her $30 for the panties she is wearing right now. The victim said the male subject then started turning towards his center console, so she rolled her window back up and drove to her house, making sure she wasn’t being followed.”

After being brought in for a police interview, Peck asked to talk to a lawyer instead. He was arrested on initial charges of:

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Intent to engage in sexual activity for fee or equivalent, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The Richfield Police officer who filed the statement noted that “per Christopher’s sex offender registry, he is refrained from being on school grounds.”

Peck’s bail was set at $5,000.