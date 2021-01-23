Man on parole after 40 years in prison for killing Utah trooper, now charged with enticing a minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 and was released on parole in February 2020, is back in custody, accused of second-degree felony enticing a minor.

Brian Keith Stack, 60, was arrested Friday after making contact via a popular social media application with a person he thought was a girl younger than 14. The “girl” was actually an undercover detective.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by a Salt Lake City police officer, Stack reached out to the girl on January 2.

“Brian was advised the female was under the age of 14 early in the conversation,” the statement says. “Brian continued the message conversation and eventually began to request sexual acts from the female…”

Stack requested nude photos from the female, suggested that he take nude photos of her, and he sent her several photos of his genitals, the affidavit states.

“On 01/21/21 Brian arranged to meet the female at the Trax station at 1300 S 180 West. Brian arrived and was taken into custody,” according to the document, which says Stack admitted, post Miranda, to knowing the age of the female and talking to her about sex.

At the time of his arrest, Stack had been on parole for less than a year, after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the 1978 killing of UHP Trooper Ray Lynn Pierson. Stack was 18 years old when he committed the crime, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Stack shot Pierson while being questioned during a traffic stop on Highway 20 north of Panguitch. He was in a stolen car out of Illinois and had driven away from a local gas station without paying. Stack was arrested during a police chase while trying to crash a barricaded near Beaver.

Stack was convicted of first-degree homicide on July 19, 1979 and sentenced to life in prison. He was granted parole 40 years later in September 2019.

In this most recent case, Stack was booked, on a no-bail hold, into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of: