Man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing death on Uintah and Ouray Reservation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man accused of stabbing another man to death on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Deland Cornpeach, 20, of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of assault on a federal officer, according to a news release from the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cornpeach was arrested in the June 20, 2017, stabbing death of 38-year-old Eli Ray Poowegup, a member of the Ute Indian Tribe, and was detained on the federal manslaughter charge at the Davis County Jail, where he assaulted and injured two Davis County Sheriff’s deputies, the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

As part of the plea agreement, Cornpeach agreed to serve 84 months in federal prison.

Special Agents of the FBI conducted the investigation into Poowegup’s death with the assistance of Bureau of Indian Affairs officers, the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office said.