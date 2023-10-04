Man pleads guilty, learns sentence after April shooting at WVCPD officer during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney has announced a guilty plea and sentencing for Angel Bernardino, who admitted to shooting at a police officer during an April traffic stop in West Valley City.

On April 20 of this year, Bernardino fled from a West Valley City officer after she initiated a traffic stop near 2400 S. Redwood Road on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“After crashing his vehicle, Mr. Bernardino pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer, narrowly missing her,” says an announcement from the Salt Lake DA’s Office.

The officer returned fire, hitting Mr. Bernardino, and allowing her to take cover and await backup.

“On Tuesday, Mr. Bernardino plead guilty to second-degree felony assault on a peace officer with use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person. Following Mr. Bernardino’s conviction, he was swiftly sentenced to a term of two to 30 years at the Utah State Correctional Facility.”

Police are shown at the West Valley City scene of an officer involved critical incident on April 20 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill also released a statement.

“This case serves as a testament to the dedication and bravery of our law enforcement officers. Officer Campa’s swift response to a life-threatening situation not only saved her own life but protected the community,” Gill said. “The rapid resolution of this case brings justice for Officer Campa and reassures our community that public safety remains paramount.”