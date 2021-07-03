Man pleads guilty to stabbing victim twice in head in Ogden assault

OGDEN, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has pleaded guilty two months after an attack in Ogden that left the victim with multiple stab wounds to the head.

Stephen R. Ramirez, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, in the April 29 attack of a man standing in line at a convenience store. As part of a plea deal, a second charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person was dismissed with prejudice.

A probable cause statement says Ramirez and the victim had altercations in the past, but the April attack appeared to be unprovoked.

The statement says Ramirez and the victim had not spoken or otherwise interacted immediately prior to the assault, which involved Ramirez stabbing the victim twice in the ear with a long, sharp, spike-like object, approximately four inches long, his probable cause statement says.

“Medical staff also stated that the object that caused the injury was similar to an ice pick. Stabbing someone in the ear with this type of object is likely to cause serious bodily injury or death,” the Ogden City Police statement says.

The victim suffered a broken nose, facial fracture, ear puncture, and a puncture that went from his ear canal to his nose canal, and another puncture from his ear canal down his neck.

Judge Michael DiReda scheduled sentencing for Ramirez on Aug. 12.