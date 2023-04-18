Man released from Garfield County jail rebooked hours later after alleged witness retaliation

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man released from the Garfield County Jail Monday morning was booked back in by that evening after Sheriff’s officials say he tried to retaliate against a witness in the previous case, threatened violence, and spit at a deputy.

Deputies were contacted at about 4 p.m. by employees at a Panguitch gas station saying suspect “Samuel Bailey was out front making threats to one of the employees” and telling potential shoppers “do not go into the store, that they would call law enforcement on them, and that they would be arrested,” charging documents say.

“Then at one point, (the suspect) started yelling at the witness, stating that he was a fat f—ing piece of s— and that he was going to kick his a–, and that this is what he gets for voting for Joe Biden.”

Deputies arrived and began looking for Bailey, 31, who was located near a motel. Bailey’s probable cause statement says the suspect was informed he would be arrested for threats, and should place his hands on the patrol vehicle hood.

“As I was getting ready to read Sam his Miranda rights, he said he wasn’t going back to jail, took his hands off the hood, and tried fleeing from us” says the affidavit, filed by one of the two Garfield County Sheriff deputies on scene. The deputies caught up with Bailey, put him on the ground and cuffed him, court documents say.

“While Sam was on the ground being handcuffed, Sam turned his head towards the right

and tried spitting on me.

“Sam was released from Garfield county jail this morning on an unsecured bond and was advised that he was trespassed from … gas station and not to contact any employees there due to the previous case.”

Bailey was charged Monday on suspicion of:

Retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Propelling a bodily substances, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Bailey was ordered held without bail.

Earlier case

In the previous incident, on Wednesday, April 12 at the same gas station, Bailey was charged on suspicion of criminal trespass, threat of violence and possession of marijuana/spice after employees told deputies Bailey threatened a customer and left a cup containing marijuana on the premises. Besides those third-degree felonies, he was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, an infraction.

Bailey was also charged with shoplifting an air freshener from a nearby auto store after entering, threatening to steal the air freshener, then yelling profanities, his April 12 probable cause statement says.