Man reports being stabbed, carjacked in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — After a citizen alerted a police officer to a stabbing that occurred Sunday night near downtown Salt Lake City, the officer spoke with the victim, who was then transported to the hospital.

The incident was reported at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told officers he had been stabbed and his car was stolen near 750 W. South Temple St., said Salt Lake City Police Lt. Wierman.

“The vehicle was located quickly in the same area,” Wierman said. “The victim had a minor laceration and was transported to the hospital.”

Very little information is currently available, and the police have no description of the suspect, Wierman told Gephardt Daily.

“All we know is that the suspect is male. There appears to be an acquaintance relationship (between the victim and suspect), and the victim isn’t being cooperative,” he said.