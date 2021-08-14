Man rushed to hospital after suffering ‘significant’ stab wounds in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital Saturday morning after he was found bleeding near a westside business in Salt Lake City.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was found in critical condition with wounds to a lower extremity, and could not provide much information as to what had happened, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Lisa Pascadlo told Gephardt Daily.

“At about 6:50 we started receiving calls of man bleeding at local business at 10th West, a male with significant stab wound to a lower extremity,” she said. “Bystanders were attempting lifesaving measures, and officers took over, then handed it off to the fire department when it arrived.”

The man was transported from the area of 1000 West and North Temple to the hospital, and was in critical condition, Pascadlo said. He has since been upgraded to good condition, and is stable, she said.

“The care provided on the scene likely made a big difference,” she said.

As of mid-morning Saturday, there was no suspect information, Pascadlo said.