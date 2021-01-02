Man seriously injured when paraglider crashes west of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out on a paraglider crash late Friday afternoon, and a Life Flight helicopter also was requested.

Sgt. Nate Abbott, with the WCSO, told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. just off the Zen Trail near Bearclaw Poppy.

Abbott said witnesses reported that the male paraglider, who is about 35 years old, appeared to have some issues with the wind.

It isn’t known how high he was before the crash, but he sustained serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight to Intermountain Medical Center.

Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.