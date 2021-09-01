Man seriously wounded in Liberty Park shooting, police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting at Liberty Park Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the southeast area of the park, near 700 East and 900 South, at approximately 8:52 p.m.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily the gunfire took place after a fight broke out in what he referred to as a “transient camp.”

According to Woolridge, the 32-year-old shooting victim was attempting to intervene in the fight when he was struck in the head and then shot in the leg after he fell to the ground.

The suspect, described as a Caucasian male, 19-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a dark hoodie, shorts and carrying a black backpack, ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, Wooldridge said.

Numerous police units were seen searching the area surrounding the park shortly after the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.