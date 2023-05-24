Man shooting birds nearby cooperating with Spanish Fork PD after toddler hit by stray bullet; boy improving

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Police detectives have identified a man who was shooting birds in a field west of a daycare when a stray bullet hit a toddler at the fenced facility.

The 2-year-old boy, who was shot in the head, is stable and recovering, Spanish Fork police said in an update.

The shooter’s name will not be released unless he is charged in the case, the SFPD statement says.

“Spanish Fork Police Detectives have been able to identify an adult male who was shooting birds with a .22 caliber air rifle in the area west of the daycare. The male is cooperating with investigators and the case is still ongoing.

“Upon completion of the investigation the case will be forwarded to the Spanish Fork City prosecutors office for review of any charges. The person of interest will not be named unless formal charges are filed.”

The toddler was found stumbling and bleeding, and workers suspected he had fallen. His parents responded to the daycare and took the child to the Utah County Medical Center.

“It was not until at the hospital that doctors discovered through scans that the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in its head,” the initial SFPD statement said. “The child was then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.”

The Wednesday statement offered an “Update on victim. The child is still at Primary Children’s Medical Center in stable condition and improving.”